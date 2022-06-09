Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Charles Anthony Laranjeira Sells 4,937 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $295,331.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 532,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
