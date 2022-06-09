Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Charles Anthony Laranjeira Sells 4,937 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 4,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $295,331.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 532,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

