PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Matthew P. Wagner Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CEO Matthew P. Wagner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.