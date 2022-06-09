PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Paul W. Taylor Acquires 8,000 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) Director Paul W. Taylor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. 886,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

