PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $49.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s previous close.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 993,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,630,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,850,000 after purchasing an additional 122,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.