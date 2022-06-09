PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $50.33.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,167. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.