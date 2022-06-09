Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $524.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $351.00 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.13 and a 200 day moving average of $540.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.48.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $48,963,405 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

