Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $524.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $351.00 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.48.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock worth $48,963,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

