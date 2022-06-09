Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.34. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

