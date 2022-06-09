Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:PARR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 994,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,321.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,813,043 shares of company stock valued at $28,108,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 346,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

