Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,165. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,096. Insiders sold a total of 75,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,730 in the last three months.

Shares of POU opened at C$39.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.16. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$40.73. The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.6853088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

