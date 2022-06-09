Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKIUF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of PKIUF stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

