Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Partners Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,593.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,040.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,114.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,330.77. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $966.20 and a 52-week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

