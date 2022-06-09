Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $125.60 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

