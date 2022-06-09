PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $37.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,359. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,651,547 shares of company stock valued at $201,518,077 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

