PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

PBF Energy stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,648. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock valued at $201,518,077. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after acquiring an additional 707,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

