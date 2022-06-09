Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

BTU traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. 4,520,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,004,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 899,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,159 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 228,211 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

