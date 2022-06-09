Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $558,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 975.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 73.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

