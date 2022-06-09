Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.97.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

