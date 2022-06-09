PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 25.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 375,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 43.41%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

