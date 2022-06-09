Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

PNR stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. Pentair has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after purchasing an additional 227,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

