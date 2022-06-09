Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,038,180 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,853,000 after buying an additional 358,476 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,761 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 221,762 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 333,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

