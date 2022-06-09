Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54. Perimeter Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000.
Perimeter Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
