Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.70% 0.95% 0.81% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Pernod Ricard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million 2.52 $3.16 million $0.21 36.90 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion N/A $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crimson Wine Group and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Pernod Ricard on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Pernod Ricard (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

