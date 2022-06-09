Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 280 Per Share

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 280 ($3.51) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Personal Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $140.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PNL opened at £489.25 ($613.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £494.58 and its 200-day moving average price is £495.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. Personal Assets Trust has a 1-year low of £455.60 ($570.93) and a 1-year high of £511.66 ($641.18).

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 39 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £498.48 ($624.66) per share, with a total value of £19,440.72 ($24,361.80).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.