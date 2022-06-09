Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $136,359,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 543,389 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

