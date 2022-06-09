Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Timothy D. Roberts Sells 59,100 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.27. 2,945,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.
Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.