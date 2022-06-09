Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Timothy D. Roberts Sells 59,100 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.27. 2,945,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

