Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $720.00.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($8.15) to GBX 640 ($8.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.08) to GBX 780 ($9.77) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

