Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLL. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,888 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,004 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
