Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLL. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,888 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,004 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

