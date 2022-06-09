Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 630,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,862. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $23,721,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

