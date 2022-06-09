Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Mark Stephen Berg Sells 2,500 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Stephen Berg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00.

NYSE PXD traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.78. 1,766,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

