Piper Sandler Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $51.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The business had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

