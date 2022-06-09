Piper Sandler Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $51.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.