Piper Sandler Cuts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $17.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 2,210,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,254. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

