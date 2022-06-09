Piper Sandler Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $47.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s previous close.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

DK opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $35.06.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $223,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $871,996. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

