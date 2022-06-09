Piper Sandler Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $94.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.