Piper Sandler Trims Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price to $5.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SKIL has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million. Analysts predict that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.