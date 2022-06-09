Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.76. Post reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Post by 119.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Post by 9.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth $2,424,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Post by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 344,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

