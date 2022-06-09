PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$19.98 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,953.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 655,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,116,228.93. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,652.

Several analysts have commented on PSK shares. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.65.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

