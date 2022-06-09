Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) General Counsel Sells $20,255.98 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 9,833 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $20,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 1,959,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,066 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 394,243 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

