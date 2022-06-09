Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DTIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. Analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 175,529 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

