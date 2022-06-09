Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

DTIL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 32,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 16,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 175,529 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

