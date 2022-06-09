Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 365,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. Premier has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Premier’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 29.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 51,913 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after buying an additional 566,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 471.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 114,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 94,789 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

