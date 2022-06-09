ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ProFrac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of PFHC stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

