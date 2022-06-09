ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lifted to B at TheStreet

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $175.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.