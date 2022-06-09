Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.89) Per Share

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.89) per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRTA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. Prothena has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 1,062,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

