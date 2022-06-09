Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.