Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

