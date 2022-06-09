Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) vs. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Pulmatrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$169.07 million ($2.70) -4.99 Pulmatrix $5.17 million 3.49 -$20.17 million N/A N/A

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.21% -33.99% Pulmatrix -426.00% -37.38% -29.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Pulmatrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $64.25, indicating a potential upside of 376.63%. Pulmatrix has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.62%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pulmatrix.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Pulmatrix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO, Inc. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal drug for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in patients with asthma, and in patients with cystic fibrosis; PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for patients with stable moderate-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine for the treatment of acute migraine. The company has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates; a development and commercialization agreement with Cipla Technologies LLC for the development and commercialization of Pulmazole; and a collaboration and license agreement with Sensory Cloud, Inc. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

