Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08.

VINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

VINC opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

