Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Decreased by Analyst

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

