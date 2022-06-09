Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of FRT opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

